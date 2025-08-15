Kama mimi ndo competitor wako itabidi umeshuka - Luo LADY, LAURA AWUOR, brags as she flaunts her hourglass figure (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Luo beauty Laura Awuor has set social media ablaze after boldly bragging about her stunning hourglass figure, warning that any competitor would have to step aside.

In a video posted on her Tiktok account, the confident lady perfectly shows off her curves while declaring, “Kama mimi ndo competitor wako, itabidi umeshuka.”

Dressed in biker shorts that left little to the imagination, Laura oozes confidence as she flaunted her killer curves.

Netizens flooded the comment section, with some praising her confidence and beauty, while others jokingly admitted defeat.

“She’s not lying - if she’s the competition, I’m out,” one fan wrote.

Another teased, “The game is over before it even started.”

Kama mimi ndo competitor wako itabidi umeshuka - Luo LADY, LAURA AWUOR, brags as she flaunts her hourglass figure pic.twitter.com/gCRLCf3TD7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2025

