Chinese man steals the show in Kisumu Club with killer Ohangla moves - Revelers go wild (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A Chinese man left Kisumu revelers in stitches after hitting the dance floor to dance to Ohangla music and nailed the moves like a seasoned Luo partygoer.

The unexpected moment happened at a popular Kisumu nightspot over the weekend, when the energetic guest joined a group of locals on the dance floor.

As the drums roared, he swung into action, shoulders shaking, and feet stomping in perfect rhythm.

In the video, the revelers can be heard cheering wildly as he pulled off moves that would make even seasoned Ohangla dancers nod in approval.

Some partygoers even paused their own dancing just to record the spectacle.

Watch the video.

Chinese man steals the show in Kisumu Club with killer Ohangla moves - Revelers go wild pic.twitter.com/lawcwZDp4r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST