Whistleblower spills the beans!! Ksh 12 Billion looted at SHA – CS DUALE bought a chopper and 1,000 camels







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - A whistleblower has exposed what could be one of the biggest corruption scandals in Kenya's health sector, alleging that Ksh 12 billion has been looted from the Social Health Authority (SHA) under the watch of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The shocking revelations claim that the theft was executed through Apiero Kenya Technologies Ltd, a firm linked to controversial businessman and President Ruto’s associate, Jayesh Saini, of the Adani Group.

The whistleblower alleges that the company in cahoots with Duale, has been siphoning billions, leaving Kenyans without essential health services.

In an explosive twist, CS Duale is accused of openly boasting about his newfound wealth, allegedly bragging that he had purchased a chopper and 1,000 camels using proceeds from the loot.

The whistleblower further revealed that SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has been growing increasingly frustrated with Duale and the Apiero team, lamenting that the authority has been reduced to “a one-man show controlled from outside SHA headquarters.”

“SHA is no longer about healthcare; it has been hijacked by cartels looting public funds. The health sector is on the brink of total collapse,” the whistleblower warned.

