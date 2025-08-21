Whistleblower spills the beans!! Ksh 12 Billion looted at SHA – CS DUALE bought a chopper and 1,000 camels

Thursday, August 21,
2025 - A whistleblower has exposed what could be one of the biggest
corruption scandals in Kenya’s health sector, alleging that Ksh 12 billion
has been looted from the Social Health Authority (SHA) under the watch of Health
Cabinet Secretary Aden
Duale.
The shocking revelations claim that the theft was executed
through Apiero Kenya
Technologies Ltd, a firm
linked to controversial businessman and President Ruto’s associate, Jayesh Saini, of the Adani Group.
The whistleblower alleges that the company in cahoots with
Duale, has been siphoning billions, leaving Kenyans without essential health
services.
In an explosive twist, CS Duale is accused of openly
boasting about his newfound wealth, allegedly bragging that he had purchased a chopper and 1,000 camels
using proceeds from the loot.
The whistleblower further revealed that SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi
has been growing increasingly frustrated with Duale and the Apiero team,
lamenting that the authority has been reduced to “a one-man show controlled
from outside SHA headquarters.”
“SHA is no longer about healthcare; it has been hijacked by
cartels looting public funds. The health sector is on the brink of total
collapse,” the whistleblower warned.
See the explosive messages sent to Nelson Amenya, exposing corruption at SHA.
