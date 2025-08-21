SHA under fire after ghost dispensary in a remote village receives Ksh 19 million (PHOTO)







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - The hyped Social Health Authority (SHA) has come under heavy criticism after revelations emerged that a dysfunctional dispensary in a remote village received a staggering Ksh 19 million in funding.

According to residents, the so-called health facility is nothing more than an empty structure with no equipment, no drugs, and no medical personnel.

A photo of the dispensary, which is barely operational, has gone viral online, sparking public outrage and raising serious questions about the management of SHA funds.

Critics say this is the latest in a string of scandals linked to SHA, with allegations of ghost projects, inflated budgets, and money being siphoned off through questionable allocations.

The Ksh 19 million disbursement to what appears to be a “ghost health facility” has fueled suspicions that powerful individuals in Government could be using SHA to siphon funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST