GEOFFREY MOSIRIA breaks his silence on trending PHOTO of him in a nightclub with two beautiful LADIES







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has spoken out after a photo of him in a nightclub with two young women went viral, sparking heated discussions online.

Mosiria confirmed that the viral photo is genuine but clarified that it was taken over 11 years ago during his university days.

At the time, one of the ladies in the photo was his girlfriend, now his wife, and the other was her friend.

In a heartfelt message, Mosiria reflected on how what began as a youthful romance has since matured into a strong and enduring marriage.

“By God’s grace, we are still walking this journey together, stronger than ever,” he said.

He used the moment to share a lesson with young people about love and commitment.

According to Mosiria, marriage should never be about rushing into societal expectations or superficial appearances.

Instead, it should be about choosing the right partner, someone who will walk with you through every season of life.

“Don’t just marry for the sake of it,” he emphasized. “Marry your friend, your teammate, your life partner.”

