Watch the moment a Presidential Escort officer fell off a speeding car as RUTO was leaving KICC (VIDEO)





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Drama unfolded outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after a member of President William Ruto’s elite escort team fell off a speeding car in the full glare of cameras.

The officer, who was attempting to hop onto one of the speeding escort vehicles as the presidential motorcade departed KICC, lost his grip and tumbled to the ground.

The dramatic fall momentarily disrupted the convoy as stunned onlookers watched in disbelief.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Some turned the incident into comic relief, sharing memes and jokes about the embarrassing mishap.

It remains unclear if the officer sustained any injuries, although he was quickly assisted by colleagues before the motorcade sped off.

Watch the video.

The moment a Presidential Escort officer fell off a speeding car as RUTO was leaving KICC pic.twitter.com/0nJBxmKHFa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST