Body positivity! TERENCE CREATIVE’s wife, MILLY CHEBBY, makes a bold fashion statement! Video sparks reactions







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Content creator Milly Chebby, wife to popular comedian Terence Creative, has once again set the internet abuzz after stepping out in a daring outfit that left netizens talking.

In a viral video shared on social media, Milly confidently showcased her curves in a bold fashion choice that many described as a powerful display of body positivity.

The mother of one, who has often spoken openly about embracing her body and silencing critics, appeared radiant and unapologetic.

Her striking look immediately drew mixed reactions online.

While her fans showered her with praise for her confidence, others were quick to criticize her choice of attire.

“Confidence goals! Milly is proof that beauty comes in all sizes,” one fan commented.

Another, however, threw shade, writing: “She’s doing too much. Not every trend is for everyone.”

This is not the first time Milly Chebby has trended for her fashion sense.

She has previously clapped back at body shamers, insisting that women should learn to love themselves regardless of societal standards.

Watch the trending video.

