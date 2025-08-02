Vocal UDA Senator claims RUTO’s 2027 re-election ‘sealed’ after hosting UHURU at State House, Nairobi!





Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Outspoken Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has claimed that President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 is all but assured following his surprise meeting with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Friday, August 1st, Uhuru and Ruto met during a high-level consultative session on the Democratic Republic of Congo peace process, where Uhuru serves as Kenya’s peace envoy.

The unexpected meeting, after years of political tension, has led to speculation that the two leaders may be mending their strained relationship - and what that could mean for the 2027 General Elections.

Taking to his official X account, Cherargei, a vocal ally of Ruto, described the meeting as a turning point.

“The presence of Uhuru at State House yesterday with President Ruto has made most people angry because they don’t want an inclusive, united, and cohesive Kenya,” he posted.

He went further to assert that the meeting signaled a political realignment.

“This also confirms that 'tutam' (re-election) is crystal clear now for President Ruto’s administration.”

“In fact, the 2027 presidential election will be a coronation ceremony.”

Cherargei dismissed opposition leaders like Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i and Rigathi Gachagua, telling them to prepare for 2032 instead.

While it remains unclear whether Ruto and Uhuru held private talks, they sat together during the EAC, SADC, and AU peace forum, which explored deeper regional integration and cooperation.