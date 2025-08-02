MBADI reveals the only reason that can stop LUOs from supporting RUTO in the 2027 presidential election!





Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has stated that the Luo community and the wider Nyanza region will back President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027 - unless he chooses to support ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential ambitions.

Speaking during a public rally in Homa Bay County, Mbadi praised the growing cooperation between Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), calling it a sign of political maturity that could extend beyond 2027.

“ODM and UDA will work together until 2027 and even 2032.”

“We will continue supporting Ruto until Jesus decides to separate us,” he said.

Mbadi added, “The only thing that could stop us from voting for Ruto is if he supports Raila for the presidency.”

He also dismissed any possibility of working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The same man who once said we can never reach State House is now calling on us to join him in the opposition. Are we stupid?” Mbadi asked.

His comments came shortly after Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, said that support for Ruto from Nyanza in 2027 is not automatic and suggested Ruto could, in turn, support Raila’s presidential bid instead.