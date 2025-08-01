U.S President DONALD TRUMP spares Kenya in latest tariff crackdown on global imports (DETAILS)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Kenya has emerged unscathed in the latest wave of U.S import tariffs following an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on Thursday, July 31st.

The sweeping directive, aimed at restructuring global trade, imposes additional duties of between 10% and 41% on imports from several major economies and African nations - but notably excludes Kenya from the harshest penalties.

Among the hardest-hit are Brazil, India, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, which face significant tariff increases.

In Africa, South Africa and Algeria were slapped with 30% duties, while Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Cameroon, Botswana, and Angola saw tariffs rise by 15%.

In East Africa, Uganda was the only country impacted, while Kenya was spared from these harsher measures.

However, Kenyan exports will still be subject to a baseline 10% import duty under the new rules.

Other African countries affected by the 15% tariff hike include Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Executive Order follows failed negotiations with several trade partners to address what the U.S terms as persistent imbalances.

It also warns of additional actions should countries fail to take corrective steps.

The tariff changes take effect seven days after the signing date, although goods already in transit by August 7th will be exempt from the new duties.

The exemption offers a measure of relief for Kenyan exporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST