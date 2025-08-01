P-UNIT rapper, FRASHA, causes a stir online after celebrating son’s birthday with a funeral PHOTO - See reactions

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Francis Amisi, better known as Frasha, the iconic rapper from Kenya’s celebrated group, P-Unit, recently captured attention online, not for a chart-topping hit, but for a deeply personal Instagram post.
As his son turned 11, Frasha shared a heartfelt message
expressing love and pride in his growing boy.
But it was the photo choice that got netizens talking.
The image, taken at a past funeral, shows a visibly
emotional moment where his son clings to him in tears.
“To my son, I love you… always be your friend, always be
there for you… I have seen you grow into a wonderful gentleman and I’m so proud
of you,” the rapper wrote.
While the message touched many, some questioned why he used
a sorrowful image for such a joyful occasion, suggesting a birthday post should
reflect happy memories.
Frasha was once part of the hit-making trio alongside Gabu
and Bon‑Eye.
They are behind Kenyan anthems like You Guy (Dat Dendai), Weka
Weka and Gentleman featuring
Sauti Sol.
See the post and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments