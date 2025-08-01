P-UNIT rapper, FRASHA, causes a stir online after celebrating son’s birthday with a funeral PHOTO - See reactions







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Francis Amisi, better known as Frasha, the iconic rapper from Kenya’s celebrated group, P-Unit, recently captured attention online, not for a chart-topping hit, but for a deeply personal Instagram post.

As his son turned 11, Frasha shared a heartfelt message expressing love and pride in his growing boy.

But it was the photo choice that got netizens talking.

The image, taken at a past funeral, shows a visibly emotional moment where his son clings to him in tears.

“To my son, I love you… always be your friend, always be there for you… I have seen you grow into a wonderful gentleman and I’m so proud of you,” the rapper wrote.

While the message touched many, some questioned why he used a sorrowful image for such a joyful occasion, suggesting a birthday post should reflect happy memories.

Frasha was once part of the hit-making trio alongside Gabu and Bon‑Eye.

They are behind Kenyan anthems like You Guy (Dat Dendai), Weka Weka and Gentleman featuring Sauti Sol.

See the post and reactions below.



