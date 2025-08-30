Uproar as tourist is caught on camera pouring beer into Elephant’s Trunk at Laikipia Wildlife Conservancy





Saturday, August 30, 2025 - The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched investigations after a Spanish tourist was filmed pouring beer down an elephant’s trunk at a Laikipia Wildlife Conservancy, triggering widespread backlash.

The tourist posted the clip on Instagram, showing himself drinking Tusker beer before feeding the remainder to the elephant.

He captioned the now-deleted video: “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.”

In another post, he was seen feeding carrots to two elephants, joking: “We are on beer time.”

The elephant has been identified as Bupa, a male rescued from a cull in 1989 and kept at the Ol Jogi Conservancy.

Staff condemned the incident, saying visitors are not permitted to approach or feed elephants.

“This should never have happened. We don’t allow people to go near the elephants or touch rhinos,” a staff member said.

Ol Jogi confirmed the incident occurred last year, describing it as “unacceptable, dangerous and completely against our values.”

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) also confirmed it is investigating.

The uproar follows another controversy last week when tourists at the Maasai Mara were filmed blocking wildebeest migration, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of park rules.

