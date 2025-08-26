TALIA OYANDO flaunts her weight-loss transformation after 3 months of using semaglutide injections (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Seasoned media personality and radio queen, Talia Oyando, has stunned her fans after unveiling her dramatic weight-loss transformation.

The “Night Nurse” sensation revealed that she has been on semaglutide injections for the past three months, a treatment widely used for weight management and mostly prescribed to diabetes patients.

The results are undeniable: a visibly slimmer figure that has left netizens talking.

In the clip, Talia confidently flaunts her new curves.

While many fans praised her for the bold transformation, others raised concerns over the safety of weight-loss injections.

Watch the video.

TALIA OYANDO flaunts her weight-loss transformation after 3 months of using semaglutide injections pic.twitter.com/o2v06ApSnW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

