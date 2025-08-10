Ugandan activist Dr. STELLA NYANZI falls in love with a mzungu BEN 10 and gushes over his muscles (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Ugandan activist and outspoken academic, Dr Stella Nyanzi, has revealed that she has found love again, ending nearly two decades of single motherhood.
Now living as an asylum seeker in Germany, the fiery
feminist took to social media to break the news, posting a series of photos beaming
alongside her new partner, a middle-aged white man.
In an emotional message accompanying the images, Nyanzi
reflected on her longing for a transparent and public relationship.
“I was created to love & be loved. For me, it is best to
be loved openly,” she wrote.
“As I start the evening of my life, I refuse to have another
love relationship that wants to be kept a secret. When I love, I love hard. I
deserve to be loved as hard & as openly as I do. Let love bloom!” she
added.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST
