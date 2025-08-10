Ugandan activist Dr. STELLA NYANZI falls in love with a mzungu BEN 10 and gushes over his muscles (PHOTOs)









Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Ugandan activist and outspoken academic, Dr Stella Nyanzi, has revealed that she has found love again, ending nearly two decades of single motherhood.

Now living as an asylum seeker in Germany, the fiery feminist took to social media to break the news, posting a series of photos beaming alongside her new partner, a middle-aged white man.

In an emotional message accompanying the images, Nyanzi reflected on her longing for a transparent and public relationship.

“I was created to love & be loved. For me, it is best to be loved openly,” she wrote.

“As I start the evening of my life, I refuse to have another love relationship that wants to be kept a secret. When I love, I love hard. I deserve to be loved as hard & as openly as I do. Let love bloom!” she added.

See photos of Dr. Stella Nyanzi and her boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST