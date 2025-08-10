PATELO shows up wasted at Quiver Lounge in the company of his newlywed wife, DEE – Fans say he needs to be admitted to a rehab (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Upcoming singer, Patelo, showed up at Quiver Lounge Eastlands heavily drunk while in the company of his newlywed wife, Dee.

The couple had been invited to the popular entertainment joint along Kangundo Road to headline an event.

A video footage shows the visibly inebriated Patelo staggering into the entertainment spot, with Dee by his side, trying to steady him.

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, some expressing concern for his health and urging him to check into rehab, while others dismissed it as “just another Patelo night out.”

The incident comes barely weeks after the couple’s lavish wedding, leaving many wondering whether the young groom’s wild lifestyle is spiralling out of control.

Watch the video.

PATELO shows up wasted at Quiver Lounge in the company of his newlywed wife, DEE pic.twitter.com/DzRP1GtTgg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

