Trending! Hilarious WhatsApp exchange between a mortician and his cousin leaves netizens in stitches - ‘Wananipea silent treatment’ (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A hilarious WhatsApp exchange between a mortician and his cousin has lit up social media.

Fireman Kifee, shared a screenshot of his chat with his mortician cousin on TikTok, and it quickly went viral.

The conversation began with Kifee cheekily greeting the mortician as marehemu - Swahili for “the late.”

Without missing a beat, he asked, “What are the deceased people saying today?”

The mortician replied, “Show-offs, they do not want to talk.”

Kifee fired back, “It’s already 10 a.m, and they are still asleep.”

The playful banter, laced with dark humour, had netizens in stitches.

Netizen joined the fray with their own creative comebacks.

For some, it was a reminder that laughter can be found even in life’s darker corners.





The Kenyan DAILY POST