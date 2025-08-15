Former KTN journalist SADDIQUE SHABAN accuses President RUTO of grabbing Lake Jipe public campsite







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, has publicly accused President William Ruto of illegally taking over the Lake Jipe public campsite in Taita Taveta County.

In a post shared on his X account, Shaban claimed that the scenic lakeside campsite, long enjoyed by local residents, tourists, and conservationists, has been converted into private property linked to the President.

“Unknown to many, the once popular KWS L. Jipe public campsite is no longer PUBLIC. It is now under a "private developer". While at it, another powerful "private developer" is CLAIMED that he wants the place to himself,” he tweeted.

Shaban’s remarks came after a local traveler claimed they were ordered to leave the campsite by management, allegedly acting on instructions from a private developer.

