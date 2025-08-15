Rapper JUA CALI responds to Kenyans comparing his appearance to VYBZ KARTEL’s battle with Graves’ Disease - “Niko 45 Jamaa..’ (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan genge rapper, Paul Julius Nunda, better known as Jua Cali, has broken his silence after some netizens compared his recent appearance to Jamaican star Vybz Kartel’s battle with Graves’ disease.

The Kiasi hitmaker’s latest video appearance stirred online chatter after fans noticed a puffier face and fuller physique.

Social media users quickly drew parallels to Vybz Kartel, who has publicly battled the autoimmune condition, with some cheekily dubbing Jua Cali “Kenya’s Vybz Kartel.”

Graves’ disease can cause swelling, especially around the eyes, as the immune system attacks surrounding tissues and muscles.

Responding to the speculation, Jua Cali dismissed the rumours, attributing the changes to natural aging.

“Niko 45 jamaa, nipeleke pole pole (I’m 45 years, be easy on me guys),” he said, assuring fans that he is in good health.

Watch the video.

His Reaction pic.twitter.com/RXRNIfz8ZW — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) August 14, 2025