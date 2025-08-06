PHOTO of the beautiful woman who was found murdered and her hand chopped off - Her husband is being treated as a person of interest







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who was found murdered under gruesome circumstances, with one of her hands chopped off.

According to the police, chilling details emerged after the deceased woman’s son revealed that he had seen his father leaving their home shortly before the discovery of the body.

When the boy inquired about his mother’s whereabouts, the father allegedly became aggressive, shouting at him and threatening to beat him.

The slain woman’s husband is being treated as a person of interest in the horrific murder.





The Kenyan DAILY POST