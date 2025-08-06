This Viral video of a Kenyan LADY confronting her cat for getting pregnant has sparked hilarious reactions (WATCH)



Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A hilarious video of a Kenyan lady scolding her cat for getting pregnant has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the lady expresses mock disappointment, questioning where the cat went to “look for pregnancy,” reminding it of their agreement - no babies while living under her roof.

The cat, unfazed and curled up, eventually walks away looking fed up, prompting the lady to quickly apologize for her ‘attitude.’

The video has sparked wild reactions online and we have sampled a few below.








