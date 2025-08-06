Distressed and pregnant single mother seeks advice online about getting rid of the pregnancy and the responses are heartbreaking (LOOK)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A young single mother has sparked a conversation online after anonymously sharing her pregnancy dilemma.

In a candid post shared to a popular Facebook page, the woman - already raising a 9-year-old child - revealed that she is currently pregnant again, but unsure whether to keep the baby or terminate the pregnancy.

Currently pursuing her degree while juggling motherhood and living on a modest Ksh30,000 salary, she explained that the pregnancy occurred despite using contraceptives.

The father of the unborn child, she noted, has refused to take responsibility and is pressuring her to opt for termination.

“I wouldn’t mind having another child if I had support,” she wrote.

“But clearly, I will suffer with the 30k and school. I’m so confused, I can’t even study for exams due to stress.”

Her post quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of responses.

Many advised her to terminate the pregnancy, with some even offering information on how to proceed.

Others took a more reflective tone, saying the choice was deeply personal and only she could truly decide.

A few suggested she may already have made up her mind and was simply seeking validation.

See some of the comments below.