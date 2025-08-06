Married woman thanks her husband’s side chic for helping him improve his skills during ‘mechi’ in viral post







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A married woman has taken the internet by storm after publicly thanking her husband’s side chic for "helping him become a better man."

In a now-viral Facebook post, the woman revealed that her husband had been having an affair, but instead of reacting with outrage, she highlighted the unexpected positives.

“My husband is having an affair,” she wrote.

“But on the other hand, he’s lost weight, started going to the gym, got a haircut, dresses better, and is out of the house more. Thanks, Hannah.”

To everyone’s surprise, the alleged side chic, Hannah, replied with a calm and cheeky “You’re Welcome.”

The unusual exchange has sparked hilarious reactions online.

Some netizens praised the wife’s composure and sense of humor, while others even suggested that many marriages silently thrive because of external “motivation.”

The post has also reignited conversations around how some women, aware of infidelity, choose to tolerate it, especially when the relationship, oddly enough, improves.

See the post below.





