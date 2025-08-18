“There’s No Such Thing as a Single Mother!” - Fearless LADY stirs online storm with bold declaration (WATCH)

Monday, August 18,
2025 - A fearless lady has set the internet ablaze with her no-holds-barred
take on women calling themselves single mothers.
In a viral clip making rounds online, she boldly declares
that “single mother” is just a fancy title, arguing that most of these women
simply want the perks of a relationship without the responsibility of being a
wife.
She didn’t stop there. According to her, many so-called
single mothers actually juggle multiple boyfriends, each handling different
needs, yet still parade themselves as independent superwomen raising kids all
on their own.
As expected, the hot take split social media right down the
middle.
Some women clapped in agreement, calling her “brutally
honest,” while others fired back, sharing emotional stories of struggling to
put food on the table after walking away from toxic marriages and “deadbeat”
baby daddies.
Watch the video and reactions below.
