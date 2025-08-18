Stunning Kikuyu LADY flaunts her jaw-dropping curves in figure-hugging dress and men are losing it - Mrima babes can also gerrit (VIDEO)







Monday, August 18, 2025 - Alice Wambui, a stunning Kikuyu beauty, has the internet buzzing after confidently showing off her sizzling curves in a chic, figure-hugging dress.

In the viral clip, Alice cheekily struts and flaunts her naturally curvy physique from every angle, leaving netizens gasping for air.

Kikuyu women aren’t typically associated with hourglass figures, but Joy is redefining the narrative and turning heads while at it.

This new wave of curvy Kikuyu slay queens is redefining beauty standards and proving that stereotypes belong in the past.

Her bold confidence, charm, and unapologetic vibe have set tongues wagging and comment sections flooding - especially with smitten male admirers who can’t get enough of her.

