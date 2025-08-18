“Angel in the Streets” Beautiful Kenyan LADY’s kind gesture to street kids melts hearts (WATCH)

Monday, August 18, 2025 - A heartwarming video of a beautiful Kenyan lady feeding street kids in Nairobi has gone viral, leaving netizens touched and inspired.
In the clip, the lady is seen walking up to a street boy
sleeping on the roadside, gently waking him up before serving him tea from a
flask along with some fresh mandazi.
The simple but powerful act of kindness has captured the
attention of thousands online.
Social media users couldn’t hold back their reactions - some
lighthearted, others emotional.
One witty netizen wrote: “The only man to wake up and see
the angel in his dream alive.”
Another joked: “This guy must have thought, ‘Wait… am I in
heaven?’”
But beyond the humor, many flooded the comments with praise
and blessings for the young lady.
One touched user wrote: “This is just… wow. I don’t even
have the words. May God bless this woman seven times over for me.”
The video has since become a symbol of kindness in tough
times, reminding Kenyans that small acts of love can make the biggest
difference.
Watch the video.
