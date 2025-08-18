The moment heavy rains disrupted a wedding ceremony (VIDEO)

Monday, August 18, 2025 - A wedding ceremony hosted over the weekend turned dramatic after a heavy downpour disrupted the celebrations, leaving guests scampering for shelter.
In a video making rounds on social media, the beautifully
decorated outdoor venue was suddenly drenched as the skies opened up, soaking
chairs, décor, and even the wedding cake setup.
The bride, groom, and invited guests could be seen rushing
in all directions to shield themselves from the rain, with some clutching their
outfits and others diving under tents as the downpour intensified.
Despite the dramatic interruption, the wedding proceeded
once the rains subsided.
Watch the video
Heavy Rainfall disrupts a wedding in Kenya! pic.twitter.com/a1EFV9kl0W— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 18, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments