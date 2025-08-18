Former staff member records an empty newsroom as K24 TV sacks 90% of its staff (VIDEO)







Monday, August 18, 2025 - The crisis at Mediamax-owned K24 TV has deepened after reports emerged that nearly 90 percent of its workforce has been laid off, leaving behind an empty newsroom.

In a viral video shared online by a former staff member, the once-busy newsroom appeared deserted.

Sources indicate that the retrenchments were part of a restructuring plan by the management, aimed at cutting operational costs following dwindling advertising revenues and increased competition from digital platforms.

The retrenchment has affected multiple departments, including top English and Swahili anchors, producers, and the entire sports desk.

According to Mediamax’s internal notice, the decision stems from a combination of factors: a tough macroeconomic climate, rapid digital disruption, declining business volumes, a shrinking client base, and an internal operational review.

The network has also been hit by slow payment of pending bills by national and county governments, reduced advertising revenues due to state single-sourcing for media buys, and tighter restrictions on betting and gambling ads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST