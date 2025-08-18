Kenyan man learns the hard way after his girlfriend stole from him and vanished while he was away - Shares VIDEO







Monday, August 18, 2025 - A Kenyan man has been left heartbroken and nursing losses after his girlfriend allegedly stole from him and disappeared without a trace.

In a video circulating online, the distraught man narrated how he left his house for work, only to return and find that his lover had vanished along with his television set.

According to him, the lady had come over for a sleepover, and he unsuspectingly left her in the house when he went to work.

Little did he know she was planning a clean escape.

The man, though sounding heartbroken, said he will not pursue her but warned that such behavior will eventually land her in serious trouble.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan man learns a lesson the hard way! pic.twitter.com/zF9GfwHiI2 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST