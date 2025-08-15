The moment GLADYS WANGA forced her seemingly shy husband GEORGE to dance at the Devolution Conference - Huyu ndiye alikua anagongewa (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga had guests in stitches at the Devolution Conference after playfully dragging her seemingly shy husband, George, onto the dance floor.

The lighthearted moment, captured on video, shows Wanga energetically swaying to the music before pulling George closer, insisting that he joins her in the fun.

At first, George appeared hesitant.

But under the cheers and laughter from delegates, George loosened up, stepping in rhythm beside his wife as the music blared.

Attendees erupted in joy, clearly enjoying the rare public display of affection from the county’s first couple.

George was the subject of discussion on social media a few months ago after word got out that he had caught his wife red-handed in a hotel, enjoying escapades with a senior county staff.

The moment GLADYS WANGA forced her seemingly shy husband GEORGE to dance at the Devolution Conference - Huyu ndiye alikua anagongewa pic.twitter.com/8zYLlaRQEw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST