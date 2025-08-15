A man and a woman exposed as notorious burglars as CCTV captures them walking away with stolen items after breaking into a house at Oak Gardens, South B (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A man and a woman have been exposed as notorious burglars after CCTV footage captured them calmly walking away with stolen items from a house at Oak Gardens, South B.

The duo accessed the apartment while disguised as tenants and broke into one of the houses, where they stole household goods.

The suspects appeared unbothered as they strolled out of the apartment after accomplishing their mission.

The culprits are suspected to be behind a string of recent break-ins in the area, targeting homes when the occupants are away.

Locals now believe the video evidence will help authorities finally track them down.

@noblenestestates1 Hello hosts, kindly beware!The lady&the man stole Tv set, throw pillows , linen and monthly shopping in my unit at oak gardens, south B .whoever can know the identities,kindly inform thanks. ♬ original sound - Noble Nest Estates

