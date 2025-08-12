Slay Queens’ embarrassing gym fail sparks wild reactions on social media - ‘Hawa wanapenda ‘mechi’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 12,
2025 - A hilarious gym mishap featuring two slay queens has sent social
media into a frenzy.
In the viral clip, the pair confidently take turns on a
workout machine - only to use it completely wrong.
Their unintentional comedy continues until another gym-goer
steps in to demonstrate the correct technique.
The lighthearted blunder has sparked a wave of reactions
online, with netizens playfully roasting the duo.
Watch the video and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments