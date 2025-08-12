Men keep off! This video of bold LADIES having a good time in a city club has sparked reactions (WATCH)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - A video of a group bold ladies pulling crazy stunts in a packed Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.

In the clip, the ladies are seen getting wild on the dance floor while puffing shisha as amused revelers look on.

While some netizens brushed it off as good friends simply having a good time, others couldn’t help but speculate that their undeniable chemistry hinted at something a little deeper than friendship.

Interestingly, lately such scenes are becoming common in entertainment spots.

The Kenyan DAILY POST