Slay queen NJOKI NJANJA exposed by a man after begging him 1K for supper and borrowing 2K promising to return, only to dodge him despite flaunting a lavish lifestyle online (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 25, 2025 - A disgruntled man has exposed city slay queen and social media influencer, Njoki Njanja, for allegedly borrowing Ksh 2,000 and refusing to return it, despite flaunting a flashy lifestyle online.

According to the man, Njoki first slid into his X inbox asking for Ksh 1,000 to buy supper.

A few days later, she contacted him again, this time urgently requesting Ksh 2,000, claiming she needed the cash to travel to Mombasa to visit a sick friend.

However, weeks have passed and Njoki has allegedly gone mute, cutting communication while continuing to post glamorous photos and videos of her expensive outings, leaving the lender feeling duped.

The exposé has sparked heated debate online, with netizens mocking the man for being “played by a slay queen,” while others called out Njoki for “scamming small money” despite portraying herself as rich.

Photos of Njoki.

