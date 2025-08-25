See how FRANKLINE flattered slay queen NJOKI NJANJA before she asked for 2K urgently - He is now crying online after she refused to return





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Screenshots have surfaced online showing how a man identified as Frankline sweet-talked popular slay queen and social media influencer Njoki Njanja before sending her Ksh 2,000 urgently.

In the leaked screenshots, Frankline is seen flattering Njoki on X and inviting her to his crib.

However, weeks later, he is now crying foul after Njoki allegedly went mute after she borrowed Ksh 2,000 from him and refused to return the money as promised.

To make matters worse, Njoki continues to flaunt her lavish lifestyle online, posting photos in designer wear, vacations, and night-outs, leaving Frankline feeling used and embarrassed.

Netizens had a field day, with some mocking him for being “played like a schoolboy,” while others bashed Njoki for conning men despite her flashy life.

How it started (Sweet-talk & flattery screenshots)

How it ended (crying over lost 2K)

Photos of Njoki.