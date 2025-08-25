DIRTY SECRETS! Willstone Homes Directors PATRICK and KINYANJUI exposed for preying on female job seekers and staff! Confessions!!





Monday, August 25, 2025 - A Scandal has rocked Willstone Homes after directors Patrick and Kinyanjui were accused of preying on vulnerable women seeking employment and promotions within the company.

According to multiple whistleblowers, the two senior bosses allegedly demand “ favours” from desperate job seekers before offering them employment opportunities.

Female employees are also said to be targeted, with promotions and better positions reportedly tied to their willingness to “cooperate.”

Insiders claim that this toxic culture has been an open secret within the real estate firm for years, with many victims suffering in silence out of fear of losing their jobs.

A few brave women have now come forward, exposing the two rogue directors.

One of the victims confessed that she was denied a job opportunity at the real estate company after she turned down advances from one of the directors.

Others claim that the two prey on female staff, especially during team-building events, where harassment is said to be rampant.

Check out the confessions.