Single Nairobi LADY in her late 30s lists the qualities she desires in a man, netizens think she is ‘delusional’ (LOOK)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - A single woman in her late 30s from Nairobi has ignited a wave of reactions online after openly sharing the qualities she desires in a life partner.

In a heartfelt yet concise social media post, the healthcare professional said she was ready for love and seeking a genuine, long-term relationship.

"Allow me to shoot my shot," she began. Describing herself as God-fearing, naturally reserved, goal-driven, and peaceful, she emphasized values like respect, loyalty, kindness, and good communication.”

Her ideal man? A 37+ year old, single, child-free, emotionally available, financially stable, grounded, responsible, ambitious, God-fearing, and preferably based in Nairobi.

She added he must be a non-smoker and teetotaller, promising to discuss finer details privately. Interested suitors were encouraged to reach out via email.

While many applauded her clarity and confidence, others weren’t as supportive.

Some netizens labeled her expectations as unrealistic, questioning the availability of such men in Nairobi.

A few joked she might need to combine traits from three or four men to meet her wishlist, suggesting she lower her standards.

Despite the mixed reactions, her bold move has sparked an honest conversation about dating standards, expectations, and the modern Nairobi dating scene.

See the post and reactions below.



