SIDE CHICK exposes married man HUSSEIN ABDALLAH - Claims he lied that his wife was just a baby mama





Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Drama has erupted after a woman came out to expose her secret relationship with a married man identified as Hussein Abdallah.

The lady, who has been in a romantic affair with Abdallah, claims that he deceived her into believing that his legally wedded wife was just a “baby mama.”

According to the side chick, Abdallah downplayed his marriage so as to continue with the affair without raising suspicion.

However, the woman has now confessed that she was not in the affair for love but simply for his money.

She made the revelations through an Instagram challenge dubbed “Are We Dating The Same Man” - a viral campaign started by a popular local blogger to unmask unfaithful men.

The exposé has left social media buzzing, with many blasting Abdallah for living a double life.

