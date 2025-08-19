Mombasa-based lawyer, PAUL MAGOLO, busted cheating on his wife after a white wedding as intimate chats leak - He was asking a LADY for a sleepover







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Mombasa-based lawyer, Paul Magolo, has found himself trending for all the wrong reasons after being busted cheating on his wife after exchanging vows in a lavish white wedding.

Leaked intimate chats making rounds online suggest that Magolo has been unfaithful despite making lifetime vows to his wife.

In the screenshots, the lawyer is seen asking another woman for a sleepover.

When the woman appears hesitant to meet him, Magolo tries to convince her further, suggesting that they could at least link up for a few hours if she was not available for the whole night.

The scandalous leaks have caused a stir on social media, with netizens mocking how fast the lawyer’s marriage has been rocked by infidelity.

See the leaked chats.

