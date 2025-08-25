SHOW OF MIGHT!! Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI arrives in a chopper for village birthday party, leaving tongues wagging (VIDEOs)







Monday, August 25, 2025 - Energy Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, left villagers stunned over the weekend after making a dramatic entrance at a birthday party in a chopper.

The lavish display was for the birthday of a little-known political propagandist identified as Makamu, mostly famous for his loud presence on social media.

Wandayi’s grand arrival overshadowed the event itself, with guests momentarily forgetting the celebrations and instead turning their attention to his helicopter landing.

Critics slammed the CS, accusing him of wasting Government resources and chasing clout instead of tackling pressing national issues.

“Instead of focusing on weighty matters, he’s busy lending prestige to a man who thrives on village gossip,” one villager lamented.

The incident has since sparked heated debate online.

While some praised Wandayi as a loyal friend, others dismissed the stunt as needless opulence and a pure show of power.

Watch the videos.

SHOW OF MIGHT!! Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI arrives in a chopper for village birthday party, leaving tongues wagging pic.twitter.com/fql8Dhrvgi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 25, 2025

The birthday party your Energy CS Andayi chartered a chopper to attend....for this mzee pic.twitter.com/dcpMFKCVe3 — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) August 24, 2025

