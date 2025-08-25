Former Jubilee SG RAPHAEL TUJU speaks on political ambitions ahead of 2027 elections





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Former Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has spoken out on his political future, dismissing speculation that he may contest the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Elections.

In an interview on Monday, August 25th, Tuju clarified that his current commitments in Nairobi and responsibilities to his employees and family make a run for Siaya governor unlikely.

“I’m not inclined in any way to become a Governor of Siaya County because I’m Nairobi-based at the moment,” Tuju said.

“I have more than 100 employees in my private companies.”

“If I make a decision that negatively affects over 100 families, I have to be very careful.”

“That also requires the concurrence of my family.”

Tuju further explained his decision to step down from the Jubilee Party, saying it was a personal choice meant to free him from political constraints.

“I left Jubilee so that I can express my personal opinions without being asked whose behalf I am speaking on.”

“Now, I can talk on behalf of myself,” he said.

In a resignation letter to former President Uhuru Kenyatta dated August 19th, Tuju noted he no longer saw value in his role at the party but remained open to future collaboration.

He thanked Uhuru for entrusting him with the position from 2016 to 2022, describing it as a bold political move given his Luo background in a party largely anchored in Kikuyu and Kalenjin support.

Tuju, who also served as a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio in Uhuru’s administration, praised Kenyatta’s 2018 handshake with Raila Odinga.

He drew parallels with President William Ruto’s compromise with Raila following the 2024 Gen Z protests, calling it a necessary step to preserve national stability.