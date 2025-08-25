A heavily intoxicated Premio driver caused massive destruction in Embu town - Pombe si supu (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Embu town after a motorist, driving a Toyota Premio, caused massive destruction while allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

According to eyewitness reports, the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, ramming into a parked car before crashing into a business premise.

The impact left a trail of destruction that stunned residents.

Photos shared online captured the chaotic aftermath, with the mangled Premio and damaged property drawing crowds at the scene.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though the incident has left locals furious over reckless drunk driving.





