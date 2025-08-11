SHOCKING VIDEO of female comedian, BELLA, being assaulted at Carnivore during Kutit Culture Night sparks outrage (WATCH)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Kenyans have condemned an assault on female comedian Bella Comedy during the Kutit Culture entertainment event at Carnivore Grounds on Saturday, August 9th.

A video circulating on social media shows Bella being physically attacked, sparking widespread outrage and renewed calls to address gender-based violence in the country.

On Monday, August 11th, Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana termed the incident “totally unacceptable” and urged swift legal action.





“Violence against women has no place in our society. Disputes must be handled lawfully, and the law must take its course to ensure justice for all,” she said.

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, also commented, naming the alleged attacker as Motiriot Kipkosgei, alias Pavilion Kipkosgei, and urging him to surrender to police.





“Violence against women is unacceptable. Kipkosgei, surrender yourself to the nearest police station,” he stated.

The Kutit Culture organisers distanced themselves from the assault, saying it was not sanctioned or connected to their event.

They condemned all forms of violence and expressed readiness to cooperate with authorities should the matter be formally reported.

Police are expected to review the video evidence as part of investigations into the incident.

