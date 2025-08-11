Faded socialite RISPER FAITH can’t stop flaunting her new body after cosmetic surgery (See PHOTOs)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Former Nairobi Diaries star and once high-flying socialite, Risper Faith, is back in the spotlight after unveiling her new look following cosmetic surgery.

The mother of one, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, has been flooding her social media pages with sizzling photos showing off her transformed figure.

In the latest photos, Risper poses confidently in a body-hugging outfit, leaving little to the imagination and sparking mixed reactions from fans.

While some followers have showered her with compliments, praising her boldness and new curves, others have criticized the move as unnecessary, urging her to embrace natural beauty.

Risper, however, appears unfazed by the criticism, continuing to post more images and captions celebrating self-love and body confidence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST