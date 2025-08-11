Flamboyant LUO man, ISAAC JAAD NYANGAYA, launches his multimillion palatial residence in Rarieda - Nairobi’s notorious gold scammers among the guests (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Isaac Jaad Nyangaya, a flamboyant businessman from the Luo community, has officially launched his extravagant multimillion-shilling palatial residence in Rarieda.

The grand event attracted a wide array of guests, including some well-known figures from the city’s gold scam circles, among them Money Bior, sparking curiosity and buzz across social media.

The posh residence, boasting luxurious amenities and impressive architectural design, is a testament to Isaac Jaad’s ostentatious lifestyle and rising prominence.

The launch party was marked by lavish celebrations, with music, dancing, and a display of wealth that left attendees in awe.

However, the presence of city gold scammers raised eyebrows among observers, prompting debates on the source of Jaad’s wealth.

Watch the video.

Flamboyant LUO man, ISAAC JAAD NYANGAYA, launches his multimillion palatial residence in Rarieda - Nairobi’s notorious gold scammers among the guests pic.twitter.com/4Bq1wxjDQL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST