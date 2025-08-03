SHOCKING Murder Plot Uncovered!! Embu woman hires hitmen to eliminate baby daddy’s wife, she had already paid a down payment of Ksh 45,000 (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A shocking murder plot has been uncovered involving a woman from Embu, identified as Caroline Mukami, who allegedly attempted to hire a hit squad to eliminate her baby daddy’s wife, Ida Kathambi, a resident of Meru County.
According to Private Investigator, Jane Mugo, Mukami paid a
deposit of KSh 45,000 to a group of suspected hitmen, money
reportedly intended to cover fuel and hire a gun for the operation.
The total agreed amount for the planned execution was KSh
300,000.
Fortunately, the suspected hitmen were not genuine killers,
but opportunists seemingly more interested in extorting money from Mukami than
executing the plot.
The matter first came to light via an anonymous email sent
to the private investigator, and it was immediately escalated to the Director
of Operations Eastern Province, as well as the OCPD Embu and DCIO
Embu East.
A formal meeting involving all three police bosses was held
at the OCPD’s office, where the details of the alleged plot were deliberated.
When Mukami was contacted and summoned for a meeting by the Private
Investigator, she arrived accompanied by her uncle, who allegedly offered
a KSh 300,000 bribe in exchange for keeping the matter out of the
public eye.
The offer was declined.
In a dramatic twist, Mukami is reported to have undressed
halfway in a bid to disrupt the meeting, smashed a phone belonging
to the private investigator’s assistant, and attempted to use her connections
to evade justice.
She allegedly called a media personality and a rogue
police officer, seemingly to shield herself from arrest.
Following these events, Mukami is said to have disappeared, but
not before filing a false OB report, presumably in an effort to distort
the facts and cover her tracks.
However, the private investigator had already filed a
legitimate OB report, and most importantly, had recorded conversations,
meetings, and videos documenting the entire saga.
Caroline Mukami caught planning evil....
The Kenyan DAILY POST
