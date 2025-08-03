SHOCKING Murder Plot Uncovered!! Embu woman hires hitmen to eliminate baby daddy’s wife, she had already paid a down payment of Ksh 45,000 (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A shocking murder plot has been uncovered involving a woman from Embu, identified as Caroline Mukami, who allegedly attempted to hire a hit squad to eliminate her baby daddy’s wife, Ida Kathambi, a resident of Meru County.

According to Private Investigator, Jane Mugo, Mukami paid a deposit of KSh 45,000 to a group of suspected hitmen, money reportedly intended to cover fuel and hire a gun for the operation.

The total agreed amount for the planned execution was KSh 300,000.

Fortunately, the suspected hitmen were not genuine killers, but opportunists seemingly more interested in extorting money from Mukami than executing the plot.

The matter first came to light via an anonymous email sent to the private investigator, and it was immediately escalated to the Director of Operations Eastern Province, as well as the OCPD Embu and DCIO Embu East.

A formal meeting involving all three police bosses was held at the OCPD’s office, where the details of the alleged plot were deliberated.

When Mukami was contacted and summoned for a meeting by the Private Investigator, she arrived accompanied by her uncle, who allegedly offered a KSh 300,000 bribe in exchange for keeping the matter out of the public eye.

The offer was declined.

In a dramatic twist, Mukami is reported to have undressed halfway in a bid to disrupt the meeting, smashed a phone belonging to the private investigator’s assistant, and attempted to use her connections to evade justice.

She allegedly called a media personality and a rogue police officer, seemingly to shield herself from arrest.

Following these events, Mukami is said to have disappeared, but not before filing a false OB report, presumably in an effort to distort the facts and cover her tracks.

However, the private investigator had already filed a legitimate OB report, and most importantly, had recorded conversations, meetings, and videos documenting the entire saga.

