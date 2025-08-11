SHOCK as a man receives a parcel containing three human fingers and six live bullets in Eldoret

Monday, August 11, 2025 - Police in Eldoret have launched investigations after a man received a parcel containing three human fingers and six bullets.
According to a report filed at Eldoret Central Police
Station, the middle-aged man was contacted by a boda boda rider to
collect a package within the Central Business District.
Upon receiving the envelope, he opened it immediately and
was shocked to find the severed fingers alongside the ammunition.
The man raised an alarm, attracting bystanders who quickly
alerted the police.
Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, securing the
items.
The fingers were taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral
Hospital (MTRH) morgue for preservation, while the bullets were booked at the
police station for ballistic analysis.
Authorities are yet to identify the sender.
The boda boda rider, who claims he was only tasked
with delivering the parcel, is assisting detectives with their investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
