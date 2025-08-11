SHOCK as a man receives a parcel containing three human fingers and six live bullets in Eldoret







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Police in Eldoret have launched investigations after a man received a parcel containing three human fingers and six bullets.

According to a report filed at Eldoret Central Police Station, the middle-aged man was contacted by a boda boda rider to collect a package within the Central Business District.

Upon receiving the envelope, he opened it immediately and was shocked to find the severed fingers alongside the ammunition.

The man raised an alarm, attracting bystanders who quickly alerted the police.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, securing the items.

The fingers were taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) morgue for preservation, while the bullets were booked at the police station for ballistic analysis.

Authorities are yet to identify the sender.

The boda boda rider, who claims he was only tasked with delivering the parcel, is assisting detectives with their investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST