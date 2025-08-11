Harambee Stars’ millionaire goalkeeper, BRYNE OMONDI’s sweet gesture to actress DIANA LUVANDA after victory over Morocco at Kasarani sets tongues wagging" (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Bryne Omondi, was the hero of the day, pulling off jaw-dropping saves as Kenya stunned Morocco 1-0 in a tense CHAN group clash at Kasarani.

The win sealed Kenya’s spot in the quarter-finals with a game to spare and earned each player another cool Ksh 1 million, courtesy of President Ruto’s pledge.

Moments after the final whistle, while the celebrations roared on, the shot-stopper strolled to the stands and handed his match jersey to sultry actress Diana Luvanda.

The beauty, beaming with excitement, slipped it on instantly and posed for snaps.

Netizens were quick to issue playful, yet pointed, warnings to Omondi and his teammates that with sudden millions flowing, Nairobi’s slay queens could be circling, ready to “score” their own goals.

See photos and reactions below.

