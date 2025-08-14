SHOCK and panic as Uasin Gishu Governor JONATHAN BII suddenly collapses at a public function - Aides rush to help (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Tension gripped a public gathering in Uasin Gishu after Governor Jonathan Bii, popularly known as Koti Moja, suddenly collapsed during the event.

The incident occurred as a Bishop was leading the crowd in prayer, forcing him to abruptly stop.

Witnesses say the Governor appeared to lose his balance before aides and security personnel sprang into action, quickly helping him to his feet.

Governor Bii was promptly escorted to a waiting vehicle and rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

The incident has since sparked an outpouring of concern and speculation online, with many Kenyans sending messages of support and prayers for his swift recovery.

Watch the video.

Uasin Gishu Gavana Jonathan Bii collapsed at a function maombi ikiendelea. Wishing him a quick recovery and healing🙏 pic.twitter.com/LGNmoRo7nU — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) August 13, 2025

