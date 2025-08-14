ESTHER MUSILA’s Ben 10, GUARDIAN ANGEL, claims his monthly bills amount to Ksh 1.5 million and gives a breakdown (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Popular gospel singer Guardian Angel, famously married to 55-year-old Esther Musila, has hit back at critics questioning the source of his wealth by revealing his hefty monthly expenses.

Speaking in an interview, the 36-year-old artist claimed that he spends Ksh 1.5 million per month to maintain his office studio in Karen, pay staff salaries, and cover household costs.

Guardian Angel expressed frustration at the skepticism surrounding his financial success, especially from fellow Christians.

“Hata Wakristo ukiwaambia Mungu amekubariki hawanaamini, kichini chini wanasema ni mumama… kwani mnaabudu nani?” he posed.

He stressed that his bills are constant and “never less than Ksh 1.5 million,” attributing his lifestyle to hard work and God’s blessings, not his wife’s income.

Guardian Angel has long been the subject of online debate, with critics alleging that he married Musila for her money, a claim he continues to dismiss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST