Kenyan lady camps outside her deadbeat baby daddy’s residence with their daughter - Laments he spends Ksh 160,000 a night on hotel vacations while they are homeless (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Ruiru after a distraught Kenyan woman camped outside her baby daddy’s residence with their young daughter, accusing him of neglect while living a life of luxury.

In the videos, the woman is seen showing her daughter’s unkempt hair as she calls out the man, claiming he splurges Ksh 160,000 per night on lavish hotel vacations while they are homeless and struggling to survive.

“Look at her hair, yet her father spends Ksh 160,000 per night on vacations,” she ranted.

She further alleged that her house had been locked due to rent arrears while the father of her child “lives large.”

In her frustration, she declared she was ready to hand over the child to him.

Despite her pleas, the man reportedly refused to open the gate, leaving her camped outside his residence.

